Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $206.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

