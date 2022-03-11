Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,297,673.65 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $838.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $932.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

