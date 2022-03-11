The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.39 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

