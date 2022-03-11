The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE:CC opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

