The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Community Financial worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.