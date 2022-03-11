The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $34.23 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

