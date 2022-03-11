The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 942,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

