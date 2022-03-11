TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.