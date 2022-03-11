TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 878,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.