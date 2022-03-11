TheStreet Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to D+

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITRI. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

