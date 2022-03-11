Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Third Century Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.20.

Third Century Bancorp operates as the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Indiana. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, including owner occupied, non-owner occupied, construction, development, and small business administration; and Commercial non-real estate loans comprising small business/working capital, equipment/inventory/leases/FF&E loans, accounts receivable, commercial and industrial, line of credit, secured, marketable securities, an unsecured loans.

