Thomas P. Rosenbach Purchases 1,200 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.