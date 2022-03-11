Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 120,660 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 306.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE SID opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

