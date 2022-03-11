Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Terex were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Terex Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.