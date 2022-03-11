Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kirby were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kirby by 786.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 39.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:KEX opened at $73.27 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.