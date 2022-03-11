Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 120,660 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 306.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 626,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 288,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 297,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.