Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ABTX opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $900.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

