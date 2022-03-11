Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,083 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 165.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 76.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.