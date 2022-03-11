Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,774 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1,554.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,761 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

