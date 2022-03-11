Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,774 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

