Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,186 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Coherus BioSciences worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $960.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.