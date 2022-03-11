Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $60.12 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 501.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

