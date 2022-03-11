Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

