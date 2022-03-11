Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 7,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

