Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$5.75 price objective on Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TTR opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.15. The company has a market cap of C$122.01 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.93.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

