Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 115,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,462,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.