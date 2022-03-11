Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$113.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.32.

NYSE:TD opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

