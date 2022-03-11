Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$110.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.27.

TD opened at C$98.36 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

