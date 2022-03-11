Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.82

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $18.78. Toshiba shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 52,396 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

