Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$12.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.92. 41,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,095. The stock has a market cap of C$301.50 million and a PE ratio of -98.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.51. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at C$377,442.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 353,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,589.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

