Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$12.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.02% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday.
Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.92. 41,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,095. The stock has a market cap of C$301.50 million and a PE ratio of -98.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.51. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
