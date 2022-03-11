Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Townsquare Media updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TSQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.69.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
