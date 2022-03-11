Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Townsquare Media updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TSQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

