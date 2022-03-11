Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of Traeger stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
