TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TACT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

