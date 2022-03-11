Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.79. Transocean shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 498,869 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.