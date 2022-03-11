TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

