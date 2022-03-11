Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $36,500.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.