Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPRKY. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,600.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.