Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.28 and a beta of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

