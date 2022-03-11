Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 286.9% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

