Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 118,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unum Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 212,071 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

