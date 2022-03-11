Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Strs Ohio increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.99. 29,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,345. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.