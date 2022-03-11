Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,400 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $34.21. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.