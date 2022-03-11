Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 37,163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,163 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.86 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96.

