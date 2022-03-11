Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 92.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

TRN stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

