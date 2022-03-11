TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.