TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003680 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034060 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00104918 BTC.
TrueFlip Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “
TrueFlip Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
