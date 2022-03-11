Tscan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.
TCRX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.
Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.