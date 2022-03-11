Tscan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TCRX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

