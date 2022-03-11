TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.