Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 340.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Calavo Growers worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.75 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

