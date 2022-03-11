Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 830 shares traded.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

