Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 830 shares traded.
TKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
