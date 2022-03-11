Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 155,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

